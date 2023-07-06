Menu

Canada

Major power outage leaves nearly 200k without electricity in Montreal

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Humidity sets in across Montreal'
Humidity sets in across Montreal
WATCH: Major heat warning to hit Ontario and Quebec
Upwards of 200,000 Hydro-Québec clients have lost power Thursday afternoon amid brutally hot and humid weather in the southern part of the province.

The majority of them — 198,000 — are in Montreal, where the afternoon heat had a high of 33 C and felt like 38 with humidity.

“Recovery on the affected high-voltage line is in progress. We will soon be able to begin restoring service in the affected neighborhoods,” Hydro-Québec said in an updated statement, adding that the majority should get service back by late afternoon or early evening.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The hydro utility said the most affected areas include the Ville-Marie, Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Saint-Laurent boroughs, as well as the Côte Saint-Luc, Hampstead, Kirkland, Town of Mount Royal and Beaconsfield areas.

Montreal’s Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport said some of its operations are disrupted due to the major electrical failure as well.

Montreal’s public health department has information on how to stay safe and avoid heat-related health issues here.

Click to play video: 'World Meteorological Organization sounds alarm over El Niño’s return'
World Meteorological Organization sounds alarm over El Niño’s return
WeatherHealthHeatAirportPower OutagePowerHydro-QuebecHotHeatwaveHumidityAir Conditioningtrudeau airportpower gridPierre Elliot TrudeauElectrical FailurePower outages QuebecQuebec power gridpower grid Montrealpower outages Montreal
