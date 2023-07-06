Major power outage leaves nearly 200k without electricity in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Upwards of 200,000 Hydro-Québec clients have lost power Thursday afternoon amid brutally hot and humid weather in the southern part of the province.

The majority of them — 198,000 — are in Montreal, where the afternoon heat had a high of 33 C and felt like 38 with humidity.

“Recovery on the affected high-voltage line is in progress. We will soon be able to begin restoring service in the affected neighborhoods,” Hydro-Québec said in an updated statement, adding that the majority should get service back by late afternoon or early evening.

— Hydro-Québec (@hydro_customer) July 6, 2023

The hydro utility said the most affected areas include the Ville-Marie, Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Saint-Laurent boroughs, as well as the Côte Saint-Luc, Hampstead, Kirkland, Town of Mount Royal and Beaconsfield areas.

Montreal’s Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport said some of its operations are disrupted due to the major electrical failure as well.

Montreal’s public health department has information on how to stay safe and avoid heat-related health issues here.