Crime

Calgary woman charged in relation to series of gym locker thefts

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 3:38 pm
Changing room lockers. View image in full screen
File: Changing room lockers. Kira Hofmann, Getty Images)
A Calgary woman is facing 15 charges following an investigation into a string of thefts in fitness and recreation centres across the city.

In early June, Calgary police received multiple reports of items like wallets, cellphones and keys being taken from lockers in change rooms at sports facilities. In some cases, police said the victims found out their vehicles had been stolen or that there were fraudulent transactions on bank cards after they left those facilities.

After reviewing CCTV and interviewing victims and facility staff, investigators were able to identify a suspect.

On June 21, Julia Fraser, 30, was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000, possession of identification documents, possession of stolen property over $5,000, identity fraud, possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with a release order.

Fraser is due in court on July 10.

Police believe there may be other suspects involved. Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or provide tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

