Canada

Guelph housing workshop planned for next week

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 6, 2023 3:35 pm
Guelph City Hall. View image in full screen
Guelph City Hall. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A date has been set for the housing workshop in Guelph.

It will take place next Tuesday, July 11, inside the council chambers at Guelph City Hall starting at 7 p.m.

The workshop was called by Mayor Cam Guthrie in response to the ongoing housing crisis in the city as well as other regions in Ontario.

According to a news release, the workshop is being organized by city staff and will cover how the city is working to increase the supply of housing.

Staff will be addressing how the city is financially supporting community partners like the County of Wellington in delivering services for emergency shelters, supportive and affordable housing; providing an update on the city’s current capacity for housing and advocacy efforts; and outlining the specific actions being taken to increase housing supply in Guelph.

Unlike a council meeting, there will be no delegations during a workshop. However, the public can attend the workshop in person or watch the proceedings online.

 

