Severe thunderstorm watch issued for large part of Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for a large portion of Ontario on Thursday, saying severe thunderstorms are possible.
The weather agency issued the watch at around 11 a.m., saying the thunderstorms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
“Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon as a slow moving cold front moves through southern Ontario,” the watch read.
The watch has been issued for the following areas:
- Deep River, Whitney and Eastern Algonquin Park
- Bancroft, Hasting Highlands and Denbigh
- Kalada, Bannockburn and Bon Echo Park
- Barrie, Collingwood and Hilsdale
- Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake
- Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago
- Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus
- Orangeville, Grand Valley and South Dufferin County
- Shelburne, Mansfield and Northern Dufferin County
- Hanover Dundalk and Southern Grey County
- Haliburton, Minden and Southern Haliburton County
- Oxtongue Lake, Fort Irwin and Northern Haliburton County
- Caledon
- Bracebridge and Gravenhurst
- Port Carling and Port Severn
- Apsley, Woodview and Northern Peterborough County
- Fenlon Falls, Balsam Lake Park and Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Linday and Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Peterborough City, Lakefield and Southern Peterborough Barry’s Bay, Killaloe
- Petawawa , Pembroke and Cobden
- Renfrew, Arnprior and Calabogie
- Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada warned that large hail can damage property and cause injuries.
“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops,” the watch read.
The agency said heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and pooling of water on roads.
Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said the watch has been issued as a cold front slides into a warm and humid air mass, creating conditions favourable for some strong storms.
According to Environment Canada, the threat of severe thunderstorms will diminish by Thursday evening.
