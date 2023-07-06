Severe thunderstorm watch issued for large part of Ontario

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for a large portion of Ontario on Thursday, saying severe thunderstorms are possible.

The weather agency issued the watch at around 11 a.m., saying the thunderstorms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon as a slow moving cold front moves through southern Ontario,” the watch read.

The watch has been issued for the following areas:

Deep River, Whitney and Eastern Algonquin Park

Bancroft, Hasting Highlands and Denbigh

Kalada, Bannockburn and Bon Echo Park

Barrie, Collingwood and Hilsdale

Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake

Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago

Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus

Orangeville, Grand Valley and South Dufferin County

Shelburne, Mansfield and Northern Dufferin County

Hanover Dundalk and Southern Grey County

Haliburton, Minden and Southern Haliburton County

Oxtongue Lake, Fort Irwin and Northern Haliburton County

Caledon

Bracebridge and Gravenhurst

Port Carling and Port Severn

Apsley, Woodview and Northern Peterborough County

Fenlon Falls, Balsam Lake Park and Northern Kawartha Lakes

Linday and Southern Kawartha Lakes

Peterborough City, Lakefield and Southern Peterborough Barry’s Bay, Killaloe

Petawawa , Pembroke and Cobden

Renfrew, Arnprior and Calabogie

Windsor, Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada warned that large hail can damage property and cause injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops,” the watch read.

The agency said heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and pooling of water on roads.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said the watch has been issued as a cold front slides into a warm and humid air mass, creating conditions favourable for some strong storms.

According to Environment Canada, the threat of severe thunderstorms will diminish by Thursday evening.

Severe T-Storm Watch for north GTA up to cottage country – as a cold front slides into this warm and humid air mass conditions favourable for some strong storms. Heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, and hail possible. Timing looks to be between 1-4 p.m. Be sky aware! #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/iHDEMGGkhi — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) July 6, 2023