Weather

Heat wave continues to sizzle across Canada with weather warnings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2023 6:39 am
World Meteorological Organization sounds alarm over El Niño’s return
Several parts of Canada continue to swelter under intense heat, prompting weather alerts.

Southern parts of Ontario and Quebec are entering the third day of a multi-day heat event that Environment Canada has warned could see temperatures reach highs near 40 degrees Celsius when humidity is factored in.

The weather agency says temperatures are expected to taper off in those regions by several degrees on Friday, while northern Ontario will see relief starting today.

A heat warning is also in effect in British Columbia, from the north to central coast and in the Fraser Canyon area east of Vancouver, where daytime highs between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius are expected through Sunday.

Heat wave, high demand for AC repairs spurs home cooling solutions: Winnipeg expert

A similar warning is in place for the Fort Liard and Fort Providence regions of the Northwest Territories, where temperatures are expected to rise to low 30s by Friday or Saturday and into next week.

On the East Coast, Environment Canada says a period of similarly hot temperatures is expected to start today and stretch into the weekend in New Brunswick, as well as the Churchill Falls region of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The weather agency is warning of elevated risks for heat-related illnesses and deteriorating air quality. It urges people to drink water before feeling thirsty, check on the elderly and watch for the effects of heat illness such as fainting, swelling, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Researchers have repeatedly noted that people experiencing homelessness, people with disabilities, the elderly, people of colour and low-income households with little access to air conditioning and outdoor parks bear the brunt of heat waves.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

