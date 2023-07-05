Inquest into deaths of 3 workers hit by vehicles at separate job sites set for August

A date has been set for a coroner’s inquest into the deaths of three construction workers who were all hit by motor vehicles at separate construction sites.
The joint inquest into the deaths of Talbot Bouwman, Lawrence Brubacher-Horst and Adam Chmielarz is set to begin on Aug. 8.
Brubacher-Horst, 24, died in March 2018, Bouwman, 55, died later that year in October and Chmielarz, 31, died in December 2020.
The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding their deaths and the jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.
It is expected to last nine days.
Inquests into deaths that occur on the job at a construction site are mandatory under the Coroners Act.
