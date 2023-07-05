Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Inquest into deaths of 3 workers hit by vehicles at separate job sites set for August

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2023 5:12 pm
Ontario's provincial flag flies on a pole in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. A date has been set for a coroner's inquest into the deaths of three construction workers who all died after being hit by motor vehicles at separate construction sites. View image in full screen
Ontario's provincial flag flies on a pole in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. A date has been set for a coroner's inquest into the deaths of three construction workers who all died after being hit by motor vehicles at separate construction sites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A date has been set for a coroner’s inquest into the deaths of three construction workers who were all hit by motor vehicles at separate construction sites.

The joint inquest into the deaths of Talbot Bouwman, Lawrence Brubacher-Horst and Adam Chmielarz is set to begin on Aug. 8.

Brubacher-Horst, 24, died in March 2018, Bouwman, 55, died later that year in October and Chmielarz, 31, died in December 2020.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding their deaths and the jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Trending Now

It is expected to last nine days.

Inquests into deaths that occur on the job at a construction site are mandatory under the Coroners Act.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
InquestCoroner's InquestDeath InquestConstruction DeathCoroners ActAdam ChmielarzLawrence Brubacher-HorstTalbot Bouwman
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content