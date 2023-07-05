Menu

Canada

City of Waterloo launches new fire hydrant drinking station in Uptown Square

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 4:07 pm
Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe (right) helps launch the new fountain in Waterloo Public Square. View image in full screen
Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe (right) helps launch the new fountain in Waterloo Public Square. @citywaterloo / Twitter
The city of Waterloo has placed a new fire hydrant drinking water fountain in Waterloo Public Square.

Waterloo says the new fountain will offer the same quality of water which is found in taps across the city.

The new fountain will allow people to access water through the bottle filling station, a drinking station, an accessible drinking station as well as a drinking station for pets.

The city says the seasonal water fountain is part of a pilot project that could be expanded across the city if successful. Waterloo hopes that filling stations will be a viable alternative to single-use water bottles.

They have also been in contact with Waterloo Fire and the station will not affect the normal use of the fire hydrant.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterlooSingle Use PlasticWaterloo City CouncilUptown WaterlooWaterloo Public Square
