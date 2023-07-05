City of Waterloo launches new fire hydrant drinking station in Uptown Square

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Waterloo has placed a new fire hydrant drinking water fountain in Waterloo Public Square.

Waterloo says the new fountain will offer the same quality of water which is found in taps across the city.

The new fountain will allow people to access water through the bottle filling station, a drinking station, an accessible drinking station as well as a drinking station for pets.

The city says the seasonal water fountain is part of a pilot project that could be expanded across the city if successful. Waterloo hopes that filling stations will be a viable alternative to single-use water bottles.

They have also been in contact with Waterloo Fire and the station will not affect the normal use of the fire hydrant.

There's a new way to stay hydrated in @uptownwaterloo! 🚰 Mayor @DorothyMcCabe and Councillor Wright @WrightWard7 were the first to fill their bottles using the new drinking water fountain in Waterloo Public Square pic.twitter.com/EBST1fVljQ — City of Waterloo (@citywaterloo) July 4, 2023