Weather

Okanagan weather: Hot, unsettled weekend ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 1:45 pm
The risk of showers and thunderstorms returns to finish the week on Friday. View image in full screen
A risk of showers and thunderstorms returns to finish the week on Friday. SkyTracker Weather
The regional forecast for Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud, along with a risk of a thunderstorm, as temperatures climb to the mid-30s later in the day.

The short workweek will end on an unsettled note, with Friday seeing an even better chance of storms and an afternoon high around 33 C.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 5

The second weekend of July will see a return to mid-30-degree heat in the afternoon. Also in the forecast: A mix of sun and cloud with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in some areas.

That risk lingers into the workweek ahead, as daytime highs eventually dip from the mid-30s on Monday to the low 30s mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

