Okanagan weather: Hot, unsettled weekend ahead

The regional forecast for Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud, along with a risk of a thunderstorm, as temperatures climb to the mid-30s later in the day.

The short workweek will end on an unsettled note, with Friday seeing an even better chance of storms and an afternoon high around 33 C.

3:25 Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 5

The second weekend of July will see a return to mid-30-degree heat in the afternoon. Also in the forecast: A mix of sun and cloud with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in some areas.

That risk lingers into the workweek ahead, as daytime highs eventually dip from the mid-30s on Monday to the low 30s mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

