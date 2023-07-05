Tips for a safe summer of Saskatchewan road trips from CAA

Send this page to someone via email

As Saskatchewan residents make summer plans to travel to national parks and out of province on holiday, CAA wants to remind everyone of a few things to keep top of mind.

“Check your vehicle,” said Christine Niemczyk with CAA. “Make sure it is road ready for the summer.”

She said having your car checked by a mechanic and making sure your tires are in top shape can make the world of a difference.

“Everyone should be wearing seat belts, children should be properly seated in their booster seats, car seats and making sure everything in that vehicle is safe for you and your family,” Neimczyk said.

Parents should be prepared with books, snacks and games to keep little ones occupied in the back seat during a long trip.

“Bring the kids into the process so they have a say, they know what to bring, and the older kids can help the younger kids when travelling in the car as well,” Neimczyk said.

She cautions that drivers need to slow down to 60 kilometres per hour while passing any emergency vehicles on Saskatchewan highways.

“That includes tow truck operators, first responders including law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics – share the road safely,” Neimczyk said.

While away, vacationers should have someone check their homes regularly.

Neimczyk reminded Saskatchewan residents to check their home insurance policies and make sure someone is there to keep up with yard work and mail collection.

“Make sure that your house looks lived in so it doesn’t look that it’s obviously vacant and trust neighbours and friends to help you out with that,” Neimczyk said.