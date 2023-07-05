Pride flags to fly in Waterloo through July in solidarity with victims of university stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Waterloo says it will continue to fly Pride flags right through until the end of the month to show support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community in wake of the recent stabbings at the University of Waterloo.

“In support of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and in solidarity against the recent attack at @UWaterloo, we will continue to fly the Pride flag until the end of July,” the city announced on Twitter.

Last Thursday at around 3:30 p.m., a man entered a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo before confirming with the professor what the subject was and then pulling out two knives, according to Waterloo police chief Mark Crowell.

He said that attacker went on to stab the professor and two other students before fleeing the scene. The man then tried to blend in with others before being arrested by officers based on the description of others in the classroom.

International student Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, 24, is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

Later that day, Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe issued a statement condemning the attack at the university.

“We are with the victims, their families, the university community, the 2SLGBTQ+ community and all who have all been affected by this senseless act of hate,” she said in a statement issued Thursday.

“Let me be very clear: people of all gender identities are welcome in the City of Waterloo. You are welcome in our programs, in accessing our services, in Council chambers and all City facilities and on our staff teams.”

She went on to say, “Expressions of a discriminatory or hateful nature by any individual are not acceptable.”

