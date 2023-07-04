Menu

Headline link
Canada

Campfire ban to be reintroduced in Kamloops Fire Centre

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 8:08 pm
With hot weather en route for the Southern Interior, the campfire ban will be reintroduced on Friday, July 7 at noon. View image in full screen
With hot weather en route for the Southern Interior, the campfire ban will be reintroduced on Friday, July 7 at noon. Global News
Campfires will soon be banned again within the Kamloops Fire Centre.

On Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service announced that the ban will start on Friday, July 7 at noon.

The ban is being re-introduced “to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.”

In early June, BC Wildfire introduced a campfire ban for the region but rescinded it one week later due to cool, wet weather.

Now, though, hot weather is about to bake the Southern Interior. For the Okanagan, Environment Canada is projecting sunny skies and temperatures in the low 30s.

BC Wildfire says when the ban is reintroduced, it will remain in effect until Oct. 13 or until it’s rescinded – the same wording it also used in early June.

The ban applies to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction unless specified otherwise by local government. For example, the City of Kelowna has a year-round ban on campfires.

A map of the affected area is available online.

BC Wildfire says in addition to open fires being prohibited, the following activities and equipment are also restricted:

  • Fireworks
  • Sky Lanterns
  • Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description
  • Binary exploding targets
  • Air curtain burners
  • Tiki and similar kinds of torches
  • Chimineas
BC Wildfire says residents and visitors should always check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect.

Notably, the prohibition does not include outdoor stoves (charcoal briquettes, liquid fuel or gaseous fuel) that have flames less than 15 cm tall.

“Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail,” said BC Wildfire.

“If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.”

The province said wildfire prevention is a shared responsibility, and that human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused wildfires.

OkanaganBC InteriorBC Wildfire Servicesouthern interiorShuswapKamloops Fire Centrecampfire banOkanagan campfire banKamloops Fire Centre campfire banShuswap campfire ban
