Hutson impresses Reinbacher at Canadiens development camp

Canadiens fifth-overall draft pick David Reinbacher had some high praise for talented defence partner Lane Hutson at Montreal’s development camp on Tuesday.

“You get the puck, skate it out a little bit, then you give it to him and just start watching,” said Reinbacher. “He’s probably the next Cale Makar.”

Hutson, 19, has a long way to go before reaching that level.

Makar has a Norris Trophy as the NHL’s defenceman, a Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP and a Stanley Cup already under his belt as a 24-year-old with the Colorado Avalanche.

But with the way Hutson stood out on Tuesday, the comparison wasn’t outlandish.

Hutson, a late second-round Canadiens pick last year, stole the show in front of a packed crowd at the Bell Sports Complex for the scrimmage to wrap up camp, looking like a man among boys with the way he created space and made plays.

Every time he touched the puck, he made something happen.

“I wish I could juke and jive like that,” Canadiens director of player development Rob Ramage said of Hutson, who had 48 points in 39 games with Boston University as a freshman last season. “He continues to impress, when we drafted him I’m thinking, ‘undersized defenceman, how’s he (going to fare)?’

“I got to watch him all last year and every time he continued to impress.”

Hutson, at five foot nine and 158 pounds, has some question marks about his size, likely explaining why he slid to the Canadiens at 62nd overall last year.

Ramage says with the way the game has changed, Hutson’s skill set, quickness and hockey smarts make up for what he lacks in size.

Hutson — while acknowledging that doctors tell him he still has room to grow — says he doesn’t wake up every morning to see if he’s gained an inch.

“I just don’t really think about it,” he said. “When I’m on the ice, I feel like everyone’s the same size, It’s an equal playing field.

“It’s just a game, so I just go out and play.”

With Reinbacher comparing Hutson to Makar, Hutson was asked who Reinbacher reminds him of.

“He’s the next David Reinbacher,” said Hutson. “He’s going to be really good, you can see it. He wants to get better. He wants to be good every day.”

The two defencemen connected three times on grade-A chances Tuesday.

On each occasion, Hutson found Reinbacher back door with a cross-ice pass, but the Austrian couldn’t find the back of the net.

“I had three chances, oh my God,” said Reinbacher. “Lane did everything to score for me but it didn’t want to go in, so probably I’ll change some sticks.”

“It’s July for crying out loud,” said Ramage, giving the prospect a break for the missed chances. “He just wanted to do so well for everybody.”

After some Canadiens fans had negative reactions to Montreal selecting Reinbacher over Russian prospect Matvei Michkov at the draft, Reinbacher has felt the love since development camp started on Saturday.

The 18-year-old blueliner, who had 22 points over 46 games in Switzerland’s top league last season, was blown away by the messages of support he’s received and the number of fans on Tuesday.

He says he got goosebumps when he shot in the shootout — a one-handed “Forsberg” attempt — which was saved by the goalie.

“I can’t describe it, it’s so incredible,” said Reinbacher of the fan support. “I’m feeling really, really like home here, now it’s my second home.

“I’ll probably hop afterwards to the outside and give something back to the fans because they did a nice welcome for me and it’s really appreciated.”

Though he’ll likely spend one more year playing in Switzerland, Reinbacher says he plans to come back to Montreal for rookie camp this fall and wants to make the Canadiens roster as soon as possible.

And if he’s skating alongside Hutson when that happens, he won’t be disappointed.

“He’s so good on the skates, he can do some crazy stuff on the ice,” Reinbacher said. “I would love to play with him one day, make a pairing with him.

“He and me and all the other guys, I guess we have a long journey, a lot of work to do (before) we can play one day for Montreal.”