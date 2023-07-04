2 London, Ont. tow truck companies receive licence suspension over stunt driving

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London says two more tow truck companies have had their business licences suspended following excessive speed and stunt driving charges.

The city says on June 19, London police observed a Forest City Roadside Services truck travelling at 94 kilometres per hour in a 50-kilometre-per-hour speed zone in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road. The driver has been charged with operating a vehicle at excessive speeds and stunt driving.

Earlier this year, on March 31, the city says police observed a 519Tow driver travelling at 111 kilometres per hour in a 60-kilometre-per-hour zone in the area of Sarnia Road and Wonderland Road. The driver was also charged with operating a vehicle at excessive speeds and stunt driving.

“The City of London has zero tolerance for operators driving aggressively to be the first tow truck to arrive at the scene of an accident,” says Orest Katolyk, director of municipal compliance and chief municipal law enforcement officer.

“We will continue to work side by side with London Police Services and, when warranted, suspend the licence of companies engaged in this dangerous and reckless behaviour.”

Earlier this month, L.O. Towing and Recovery Inc. received notice its licence was being suspended after similar excessive speed and stunt driving charges.

The suspension restricts tow truck companies from operating at the scene of collisions on a highway or other property of the municipality for 28 days.

The city adds that drivers involved in a vehicular collision do not have to use the first tow truck that arrives on the scene. A list of licensed operators within London can be found at London.ca/tow.