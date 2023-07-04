London, Ont. police investigate death in swimming pool

London police say they are investigating after a person was found unresponsive Tuesday morning.
Police say they responded to an address on Beatrice Street shortly after 9 a.m. concerning a man experiencing a medical emergency in a swimming pool.
The man was declared dead at the scene.
The major crime section has been assigned to the incident and is assisting with the chief coroner.
