Canada

London, Ont. police investigate death in swimming pool

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted July 4, 2023 5:14 pm
London police car. View image in full screen
London police car. THE CANADIAN PRESS/File/Dave Chidley
London police say they are investigating after a person was found unresponsive Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to an address on Beatrice Street shortly after 9 a.m. concerning a man experiencing a medical emergency in a swimming pool.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The major crime section has been assigned to the incident and is assisting with the chief coroner.

London OntarioLondon PoliceDeathLondon Police ServicelpsPossible drowningpool incident
