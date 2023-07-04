London, Ont. police investigate death in swimming pool

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London police say they are investigating after a person was found unresponsive Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to an address on Beatrice Street shortly after 9 a.m. concerning a man experiencing a medical emergency in a swimming pool.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The major crime section has been assigned to the incident and is assisting with the chief coroner.