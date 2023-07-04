Winnipeg fire chief provides update on battle against Sutherland Avenue building blaze

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service district chief Rob Labossiere reported on fire crews progress crews in supressing a massive Tuesday morning fire that began inside a Sutherland Avenue multi-use industrial building. Labossiere said crews were prepared to evacuate the area surrounding the building, including a nearby elementary school. He added that fire crews will likely be present overnight to fully extinguish the fire.
