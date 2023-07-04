Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg fire chief provides update on battle against Sutherland Avenue building blaze

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 2:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire chief provides update on battle against Sutherland Avenue building blaze'
Winnipeg fire chief provides update on battle against Sutherland Avenue building blaze
Winnipeg fire chief provides update on battle against Sutherland Avenue building blaze
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service district chief Rob Labossiere reported on fire crews progress crews in supressing a massive Tuesday morning fire that began inside a Sutherland Avenue multi-use industrial building. Labossiere said crews were prepared to evacuate the area surrounding the building, including a nearby elementary school. He added that fire crews will likely be present overnight to fully extinguish the fire.

More on Canada
Sutherland Fire

Sponsored content