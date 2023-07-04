Menu

Share

Canada

Hockey Canada names Katherine Henderson as new CEO after scandals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2023 3:23 pm
British Columbia Hockey League cuts ties with Hockey Canada
WATCH: British Columbia Hockey League cuts ties with Hockey Canada – May 1, 2023
Hockey Canada appointed Katherine Henderson as its next president and chief executive officer on Tuesday.

Henderson, who has spent the last seven years as Curling Canada CEO, will guide a national sport organization that has been in rebuild mode since late last year after a series of scandals led to the departure of top federation brass.

“The future of hockey is limitless,” Henderson said in a release. “As a winter sport nation, with a long tradition in our ice and snow sports, playing and watching hockey is undeniably a part of who we are as Canadians.

“I am looking forward to working with our board and staff, our athletes, our members and local associations, our corporate and hockey partners, and our fans and participants to ensure that all Canadians have a personal hockey experience that is right for them.”

No Canada: country's Stanley Cup drought now at 30 years
No Canada: country’s Stanley Cup drought now at 30 years

Henderson will be tasked with overseeing a federation that was rocked last year by its handling of sexual assault allegations and settlement payouts. Federal and corporate funding was slashed as scandals mounted.

Hockey Canada’s board of directors resigned last October along with interim board chair Andrea Skinner. President and CEO Scott Smith also left the organization.

Retired judge Hugh L. Fraser was later named Hockey Canada’s new chair and a new board of directors was named. The federation has been looking to push ahead with the governance changes outlined in a damning independent report.

“Katherine has the track record and experience to lead the ongoing transformation of Hockey Canada,” Fraser said. “With her at the helm we are confident that we will continue to take the steps necessary to ensure hockey is a safe and inclusive sport and that Hockey Canada benefits from best-in-class governance.”

Henderson previously served as the senior vice-president of marketing and revenue for the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto.

She has also held roles in marketing and branding with Whirlpool Corporation, Colgate Palmolive Canada, Campbell Soup Canada and General Mills Canada.

Henderson, who will be based in Toronto, will begin her new role with Hockey Canada on Sept. 4.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

