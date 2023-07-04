Parkland Ambulance warns of ATV/dirt bike safety after weekend incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Parkland Ambulance Paramedics in Saskatchewan is warning about recreational vehicle safety after a couple of incidents over the weekend.

The organization said it responded to 180 total incidents during the Canada Day weekend, noting the medical communications team handled 1,027 incidents.

Paramedics responded to an incident around 1 a.m. on Saturday where a 16-year-old girl fell off an ATV in the North Side area.

First responders said she was taken to the hospital in stable condition, but noted she was a passenger on an ATV and wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time.

Another incident happened around 7 p.m. on the same day, where a 14-year-old boy was injured in a dirt biking incident in the Lakeland area.

The boy was wearing a helmet at the time, and paramedics said they transported him to the hospital in stable condition.

Parkland Ambulance noted that ATVs are being made safer, but said there are still risks when riding one.

It added that things like speed, driving in unfamiliar areas, drugs and alcohol, stunting and driving distracted can all raise your risk of injury or death while driving a recreational vehicle.

Parkland Ambulance also said people riding recreational vehicles should wear gloves, a helmet and long pants while driving, adding that a first aid kit and a cellphone should be carried in case you get lost or injured.