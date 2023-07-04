Manitoba kidnapping suspect remains at large, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in northwestern Manitoba are on the lookout for the suspect in an alleged kidnapping.

RCMP at the Cranberry Portage detachment were called just before 6 a.m. Tuesday about the possible abduction of a 29-year-old woman, who was believed to be with Rory Thomas, also 29.

The woman was safely located, uninjured, near Cold Lake Tuesday afternoon, but Thomas remains at large.

Thomas is described as six feet tall and 196 pounds, with short black hair and facial hair. He has prominent facial tattoos, including a dragon on the left side of his face and tattoos over his eyes and cheeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP immediately if they spot anything suspicious.