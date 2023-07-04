Menu

Canada

Rogers offers voluntary departure packages to some employees following Shaw merger

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2023 1:50 pm
Click to play video: '‘I’m not holding my breath’: Rogers-Shaw deal may not lower prices, economists say'
‘I’m not holding my breath’: Rogers-Shaw deal may not lower prices, economists say
Communications giant Rogers is taking over Shaw in one of the biggest corporate mergers Canada has ever seen, valued at $26 billion. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne initially refused the deal, but now he says it will help lower costs for Canadians who are currently paying some of the highest wireless prices in the world. A week after the federal government pitched its consumer-friendly budget, ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Armine Yalnizyan, economist and Atkinson fellow on the future of workers, and Craig Alexander, former chief economist at Deloitte and TD Bank, about whether this merger will really mean lower bills for Canadians. – Apr 2, 2023
Rogers Communications Inc. is offering voluntary departure packages to some employees as it integrates Shaw Communications Inc. following its $26-billion purchase of the carrier in April.

In a memo to staff on Tuesday, CEO Tony Staffieri says Rogers has been looking to reduce some overlap in roles since the companies combined.

The memo says eligible employees can apply to receive a voluntary package through the program.

Rogers-Shaw deal: Conservatives, NDP accuse ‘Liberal insiders’ of benefiting from telecoms deal

It says most employees in customer-facing roles and media production teams will not be eligible for the packages.

Staffieri says that although duplicate positions are being reduced, Rogers continues to hire new employees to support customers.

As part of a set of conditions Ottawa attached to its approval of the merger, Rogers must create 3,000 new jobs in Western Canada.

Global News parent company Corus Entertainment is owned by the Shaw family, previously the owners of Shaw Communications.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

