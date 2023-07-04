Menu

Canada

Indigenous group protests plan to expand maple syrup industry in New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2023 1:28 pm
New Brunswick maple syrup group asks for more Crown land amid increased demand
Maple syrup producers in New Brunswick say they need more Crown land to keep up with demand. But the request has soured relations with those who work in forestry. As Nathalie Sturgeon reports, one maple syrup producer says there’s room for both industries – Feb 2, 2022
A group of First Nations in New Brunswick is accusing the provincial government of failing to consult them about a plan to expand the amount of Crown land available for maple syrup production.

The Mi’gmawe’l Tplu’taqnn in Eel Ground, N.B., which represents nine Mi’kmaq communities, issued a statement today saying they received a provincial request for proposals about the expansion, but it makes no mention of the rights of First Nations.

The government says it plans to offer an additional 5,000 hectares of Crown land for leasing over the next five years, and it insisted in a statement it is respecting its duty to consult with First Nations, a process that must be completed before any final decisions are made.

The Mi’kmaq group says it is willing to work with the government and leaseholders, but it says the validity of new leases will be challenged if its concerns are not addressed.

The group says there has been no discussion about the impact on hunting grounds, sacred sites or areas used to gather plants and medicines.

The government says existing maple syrup operations can apply for small additions of adjacent Crown land, while Crown land available for new development will include maple-dominated stands outside previously developed areas in the province’s northwest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

