Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Body discovered in St. Lawrence River near small island: Akwesasne police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2023 12:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: July 4, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: July 4, 2023
Brayden Jagger Haines has the Global News Morning headlines for Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Akwesasne Mohawk Territory say a body has been found near a small island in the St. Lawrence River.

The body was located about 10 kilometres northeast from Snye, Akwesasne, where the bodies of eight people were found in a marshy area of the river last March.

Police have said that those eight people — two families of Indian and Romanian migrants — died during a failed attempt to cross illegally into the United States by boat.

Since then, Akwesasne police have been searching for a 30-year-old local man, Casey Oakes, who was last seen operating the boat that was later found next to the bodies of the two migrant families.

Trending Now

Police said Monday the body was found around 2 p.m. that day near Ross Island and that they were awaiting confirmation of the person’s identity by the coroner.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities describe Akwesasne, about 130 kilometres southwest of Montreal, as a popular spot for human smuggling due to its geography, which straddles the borders between Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

More on Canada
migrantsSt. Lawrence RiverAkwesasneAkwesasne deathsAkwesasne Mohawk TerritoryAkwesasne migrant deathsAkwesasne bodyAkwesasne migrantsSnye
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content