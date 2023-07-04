Guelph residents urged to be cautious during heat warning

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Guelph are being reminded to take precautions over the next few days.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Tuesday and it is expected to last into Wednesday, possibly Thursday in some eastern regions.

In a news release, Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health said to avoid sun exposure and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of cool liquids before you feel thirsty.

Also, public health advised to keep your home cool by closing the blinds and shades and to avoid using the oven.

The release went on to state young children and people with chronic health conditions are to be treated with special care because they are at a higher risk of heat-related illness.

Very hot days can deteriorate the air quality so public health said to check the air quality health index and make it a part of your hot weather routine.