Bursary reduces cost of summer camps for people with disabilities of all ages

Send this page to someone via email

AdaptAbilities has started summer camps called Hearts in Action that are available to people of all ages with disabilities.

The camps are designed to help people grow, succeed, belong and make friends.

AdaptAbilities said it understands that the cost of summer camps like this can make it impossible for a family to sign up a person with a disability. The organization is offering a bursary program that significantly reduces the cost of 30 spots in its camps. Participants must be able to be supported in a small group ratio.

AdaptAbilities said it is important to point out that the lack of provincial funding for camps and programs like these can create unnecessary challenges for many families and create a void in the person with a disability’s life.

Hearts in Action runs from July 3 to Aug. 25. It offers programs for autism, Down syndrome, ADHD, learning or other disabilities for those in age groups of three to 14; 15 to 17; 18 to 22; and 23 and older.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information or to register go to the AdaptAbilities website.