Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Bursary reduces cost of summer camps for people with disabilities of all ages

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 9:12 am
TORONTO, ONT - Dec. 10, 2008 - Wheelchair sports have experienced a surge over the past years. One reason is the increased visibility of the Paralympics and athletes such as Chantal Petitclerc. Kenny' Wittmann, who has cerebral palsy, has been hospitalized since having an operation on his legs at Bloorview Kids Rehab in August, and while there he's found another sport -- basketball -- through a program called Bridging the Gap that introduces people with disabilities to various wheelchair sports. His inspiration is Shayne Smith, a member of the Canadian Junior wheelchair basketball team. He says his goal is to not only show people that their disabilities "aren't the end of the world" -- but also help generate a continuous pool of talent for Canada's top wheelchair basketball teams. It's a far cry from when he was a kid, and coaches discouraged his mother from letting him play because they said a kid with no legs, and only half a hand, could never play basketball. Now he sinks shots from the centre line. View image in full screen
TORONTO, ONT - Dec. 10, 2008 - Wheelchair sports have experienced a surge over the past years. One reason is the increased visibility of the Paralympics and athletes such as Chantal Petitclerc. Kenny' Wittmann, who has cerebral palsy, has been hospitalized since having an operation on his legs at Bloorview Kids Rehab in August, and while there he's found another sport -- basketball -- through a program called Bridging the Gap that introduces people with disabilities to various wheelchair sports. His inspiration is Shayne Smith, a member of the Canadian Junior wheelchair basketball team. He says his goal is to not only show people that their disabilities "aren't the end of the world" -- but also help generate a continuous pool of talent for Canada's top wheelchair basketball teams. It's a far cry from when he was a kid, and coaches discouraged his mother from letting him play because they said a kid with no legs, and only half a hand, could never play basketball. Now he sinks shots from the centre line. Peter Power / The Globe and Mail
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

AdaptAbilities has started summer camps called Hearts in Action that are available to people of all ages with disabilities.

The camps are designed to help people grow, succeed, belong and make friends.

AdaptAbilities said it understands that the cost of summer camps like this can make it impossible for a family to sign up a person with a disability. The organization is offering a bursary program that significantly reduces the cost of 30 spots in its camps. Participants must be able to be supported in a small group ratio.

AdaptAbilities said it is important to point out that the lack of provincial funding for camps and programs like these can create unnecessary challenges for many families and create a void in the person with a disability’s life.

Trending Now

Hearts in Action runs from July 3 to Aug. 25. It offers programs for autism, Down syndrome, ADHD, learning or other disabilities for those in age groups of three to 14; 15 to 17; 18 to 22; and 23 and older.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information or to register go to the AdaptAbilities website.

More on Entertainment
FundingDisabilityDown SyndromeSummer CampADHDLearning DisabilitiesBursaryAdaptAbilitiesEdmonton Summer CampsAutsimdisability summer campdisability summer camp bursaryHearts in Actionreduced cost for disability summer camps
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content