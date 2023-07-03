Quebec wildfires continue to improve but risks remain as smog warnings lifted

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s wildfire prevention agency says the forest fire situation in the province is improving after recent rain, though risks remain, particularly in the region bordering James Bay.

Stephane Caron, a spokesman for the agency SOPFEU, says rain that fell over southern and eastern Quebec has reduced the risk from fires.

But he says those still burning are immense, including one burning near the city of Lebel-sur-Quevillon — which was evacuated twice in June — that covers more than 4,000 square kilometres.

1:50 Quebec wildfires: Montreal air quality ranks worst in the world as officials urge people to stay indoors

He says that fire has been contained, but is still not under control and could regain strength if the area experiences another dry spell.

Story continues below advertisement

Dry conditions also remain in the northwestern Jamesie region, where several large fires are burning.

This comes as Environment Canada lifted the smog warnings that have been in place across large swaths of the province for several days.

Quebec’s Natural Resources and Forests Department said Sunday evening that it is reducing the area covered by an outdoor fire ban. The ban primarily applies in the province’s northwest, as well as in two small parts of the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.