Majority of Ontario bracing for major heat event

Humidex temperatures in Toronto could reach the low 40s this week, according to an Environment Canada heat warning for most of southern Ontario.

Temperatures would range between the high 20s to low 30s, reaching over 40C when humidity is factored in.

The warning said the high temperatures will begin Tuesday afternoon and could last for two to three days.

“These hot and humid conditions will begin to end from west to east Wednesday night,” the warning said.

Similar warnings were issued across the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario. Warnings stretched from Windsor and the United States border in the west across into Quebec.

Get ready for some heat and humidity! Widespread heat warning for GTHA and much of southern ON – expect daytime high temps. near 30C with humidex values in the high 30s to low 40s and overnight lows in the 20s heading into Tue. and Wed. pic.twitter.com/5eGYh2l8xJ — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) July 3, 2023

Heat warnings are also in effect as far north as Bracebridge, Ont., with some reprieve in cottage country. Huge swathes of northern Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie and Fort Frances are also set to receive extreme heat.

The weather agency issued a reminder to stay hydrated and in a cool place.