After brief closure, one of Canada’s busiest border crossings reopens near Montreal

One of Canada’s busiest border crossings reopened after being briefly shut down near Montreal.

A broken roadway shut down the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle in Quebec on Monday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said on its Twitter account.

However, the CBSA added that commercial operations were continuing. Around three hours after the closure, CBSA announced the crossing had resumed regular operations.

“All lanes are closed to traffic at the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing, Route 15 due to a broken roadway. We ask travelers to use the St-Armand port of entry,” the CBSA said in a tweet on Monday.

The agency added, “Note that there is no service disruption for commercial operations at Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Route 15.”

Aound 10:40 am, the agency said “Normal operations have resumed at the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, HGW 15 port of entry.”

Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle is the primary border crossing between Montreal and the United States, connecting major highways that run from Montreal to New York City.

CBSA says travelers can use the port of entry in St-Armand, Que. to enter Canada from the U.S. state of Vermont.

Prior to COVID-19 shutdowns, more than 300,000 people crossed the border at that point every year. Last year, more than 113,000 did so, according to U.S. government statistics.

With files from The Canadian Press