Raptors officially sign Gradey Dick

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Gradey Dick is officially a member of the Toronto Raptors.

The swingman signed a rookie scale contract 11 days after the Raptors selected him 13th overall in the NBA draft.

Dick is under contract through the 2024-25 season, with two team option years to follow.

Story continues below advertisement

Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Dick averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals as a freshman at Kansas last season.

He shot .442 from the field, including .403 from three-point range, and set the Jayhawks freshman record for three-point field goals made with 83.

Dick was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2023.