Beach advisory issued for Kitsilano Point due to E.coli levels

A swimming and beach advisory has been issued for Kitsilano Point due to E.coli levels in the water.

Advisories are issued when the level of bacteria exceeds guidance levels and there is an increased risk of illness to swimmers, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.

The beach at Kitsilano Point, under the advisory, is named Hadden Beach.

Swimmers may have a higher risk of getting sick from gastrointestinal and skin and eye infections when they engage in primary contact recreational activities, such as swimming in waters with elevated E.coli levels.

In most cases, repeat single sample results exceeding 400 E.coli/100 mL or a geometric mean of 200 E.coli/100 mL will lead to a swimming advisory.

At Kitsilano Point, test results show a greater value of 400 E.Coli per 100 mL, according to the health authority.

The public is advised not to swim or wade in the water until the advisory is removed.

Seniors, infants and children, and people with weakened immunity are the most susceptible to getting sick.

Kitsilano Beach is not under the advisory, however, Kitsilano Point is a short walk northeast of the popular hang-out spot.

A second advisory has been issued for E.coli levels at Sandy Beach on Bowen Island.

It is unclear how long the advisories will last. Global News has reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health for more information.