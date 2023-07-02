Edmonton organization providing bikes to kids in need

Ocean MacGregor loves seeing the joy on her two young kids’ faces as they ride their bikes through the neighbourhood – something that was only made possible through a donation program.

The Hearts Thrift Centre is an organization helping families in need and one of their programs includes providing free bikes to families in Edmonton. Bikes are donated to the centre, fixed up and delivered to families who have signed up for the program.

“You own a house, you have a job, you’re trying to pay bills, buy your groceries and you just don’t have the money for any of these extravagant things or a bike for your child,” said MacGregor.

“They’ve been super happy,” she said of her kids since getting their new bikes. “They love riding around on them. It gives them a chance to be outside more. With my youngest, he’s just learning, so we’re not out there riding too far yet but he’s enjoying it very much.”

Story continues below advertisement

The program’s founder, Teresa Rocque, says the program is having a huge impact on families.

“We wanted to help all of those families that were falling through the cracks that had no where to turn, no where to get help,” she said.

“Just seeing the glee on their faces when they get to jump on a bike and take off, or now they have a bike to ride to school …Some of the children cry and the parents hug you. It’s really heart-warming to know that just that little – giving somebody a bike makes that much of a difference in their life.”

Rocque said they encourage families to donate bikes their kids have outgrown, because they don’t have the resources to fix up bikes that have been left out in the elements or are a little worse for wear.

“I have a family of six myself and I’m a stay-at-home mom, which means you don’t usually have the extra money to go out there and get some little things for your kids,” said MacGregor. “It’s nice to be able to have something that is helpful.”

— With files from Slav Kornik, Global News