London, Ont. under rainfall warning Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the London, Ont., region.

Meteorologists say up to 50 to 100 mm of rain could pour down Sunday afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect much of southwestern Ontario Sunday afternoon.

London saw heavy rainfall Saturday morning and meteorologists say it’s set to return again later in the day.

Flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Drivers are warned of low visibility and water pooling on roads.

Sunday calls for a high of 24 C and a low of 19 C.