Weather

London, Ont. under rainfall warning Sunday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 2, 2023 2:06 pm
Pedestrians carrying umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain are seen through a cafe window covered with rain and steam in Vancouver, B.C., on March 11, 2017. View image in full screen
Pedestrians carrying umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain are seen through a cafe window covered with rain and steam in Vancouver, B.C., on March 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the London, Ont., region.

Meteorologists say up to 50 to 100 mm of rain could pour down Sunday afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect much of southwestern Ontario Sunday afternoon.

London saw heavy rainfall Saturday morning and meteorologists say it’s set to return again later in the day.

Flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Drivers are warned of low visibility and water pooling on roads.

Sunday calls for a high of 24 C and a low of 19 C.

LondonWeatherRainRainfalllondon weatherRain warningrainylondon rain
