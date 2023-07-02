Menu

Canada

42-year-old man dead following crash in Digby County, N.S.

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted July 2, 2023 10:27 am
Police said a 42-year-old man from Scotch Village, N.S., was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. View image in full screen
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in a Digby County, N.S. community on Saturday morning.

According to a release, police said first responders arrived at the scene of the incident on Highway 217 at about 5:30 a.m. when they discovered a Mazda left the roadway and came to rest in a nearby ditch.

“The driver of the Mazda and lone occupant, a 42-year-old Scotch Village man, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.

The area of the highway, located in the community of Central Grove, was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.” police said.

