St. Thomas, Ont., police say an officer has been suspended with pay after being charged with intimate partner violence.

In a statement, police said the unnamed officer was charged after an investigation by the OPP.

The alleged incidents took place off-duty in December 2022 and January 2023 outside the city, police say.

The officer is suspended with pay pending the completion of the investigation.

Police said no further information will be released at this time.