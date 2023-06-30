Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thunderstorm headed towards Saskatoon with potential for dime-sized hail

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 6:23 pm
File image of hail. An approaching storm has the potential to bring dime-sized hail to Saskatoon Friday evening. View image in full screen
File image of hail. An approaching storm has the potential to bring dime-sized hail to Saskatoon Friday evening. Corey Callaghan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada meteorologists said they are tracking a thunderstorm headed for Saskatoon Friday bringing the potential for dime-sized hail.

The storm is developing over the southeastern corner of the province and making its way north to Saskatoon at 20 kilometers per hour.

Water is expected to pool on roads with potential flash floods as a result of heavy downpours.

This particular storm is capable of bringing hail ranging from pea size to dime size, the weather authority says.

Environment Canada reminds residents to shelter indoors when storms begin.

Click to play video: 'Central Alberta storms flashy, but not destructive'
Central Alberta storms flashy, but not destructive
Advertisement
More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsWeatherSaskatoon WeatherThunderstormHailWeather WarningSaskatoon Storm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content