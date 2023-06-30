Thunderstorm headed towards Saskatoon with potential for dime-sized hail

See more sharing options

Environment Canada meteorologists said they are tracking a thunderstorm headed for Saskatoon Friday bringing the potential for dime-sized hail.

The storm is developing over the southeastern corner of the province and making its way north to Saskatoon at 20 kilometers per hour.

Water is expected to pool on roads with potential flash floods as a result of heavy downpours.

This particular storm is capable of bringing hail ranging from pea size to dime size, the weather authority says.

Environment Canada reminds residents to shelter indoors when storms begin.