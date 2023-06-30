Locals mourn closure of landmark pool in Pierrefonds, Que., after 59 years

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a fixture in the West Island community of Pierrefonds since 1964.

But PPK Pool, an iconic landmark in a quiet residential neighbourhood, is shuttering after 59 years in operation.

“If you think about the TV show “Cheers,” this is the “Cheers” for kids. Everybody knows your name. You come here, you’re always welcome, you have a million friends when you show up,” Jay Tremellen, the pool’s association president told Global News.

The lease between the pool’s association and the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro is expiring and isn’t being renewed.

Major renovations are needed to overhaul and modernize the pool and its facilities. The all-volunteer pool association doesn’t have the money to pay for the work and the borough won’t make the investment.

“We looked at it and we said, is it really feasible and responsibly managing the public purse to really invest in the type of funds that would be necessary to bring it to today’s standards,” Jim Beis, the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough mayor, told Global News.

The borough would like residents to use other nearby municipal pools that are more modern. But many people living and working near PPK prefer this pool, including Rachel Beaucage, who grew up swimming at PPK and now works there as a lifeguard.

“I loved it better here, I don’t even have words to describe it,” Beaucage said.

PPK Pool doesn’t quite measure 25 meters in length and has an unorthodox shape — narrowing at one end and widening at the other instead of a traditional rectangular style.

But what the pool lacks in size and modern facilities, it makes up for in activities. Swimming lessons, aqua fitness, water polo events, swim teams and swim meets are all part of the pool’s services. There is also a food and beverage canteen and a grassy, shaded area with lawn chairs.

The strong spirit the members and staff have toward their beloved pool is irreplaceable.

Beaucage said she was crushed when she learned it was closing.

“Very sad, I cried the first time I heard, for sure. It feels like a part of me is broken,” she said.

The canteen operator says she will miss the kids and the pool’s overall atmosphere.

“My favourite part is selling candy to the kids, they get all excited,” Helen Morris said.

The final whistle at PPK will blow at the end of August, bringing an end to an institution that is older than many of its members.

“There will be an empty pocket in this community,” Tremellen said.

The borough has not confirmed what will eventually replace the pool but when the water is finally drained this iconic landmark will dry up as well.