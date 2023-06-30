Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

9 remain in hospital after fiery bus crash in Manitoba; 2 moved out of critical care

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2023 3:48 pm
Flowers outside of the Dauphin Seniors' Centre. View image in full screen
Flowers outside of the Dauphin Seniors' Centre. Iris Dyck/ Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two seniors injured in a fiery bus crash on a Manitoba highway earlier this month have been moved from a critical care unit.

Shared Health, the provincial health organization, says nine patients remain in hospital, with two of the four people receiving critical care improving.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba crash victims: Who they were'
Manitoba crash victims: Who they were

The seniors were on board a minibus taking a day trip to a casino in Carberry in southwestern Manitoba on June 15 when the bus drove into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Story continues below advertisement

The resulting high-speed collision left 16 passengers dead, including one who later died in hospital.

Trending Now

The 25 people on the bus, including the driver, were from Dauphin and the surrounding area.

Funerals for the victims started last weekend.

Click to play video: '‘There was love in the air’: Dauphin begins healing journey after meaningful vigil'
‘There was love in the air’: Dauphin begins healing journey after meaningful vigil
Fatal CrashBus CrashHighway crashDauphinManitoba crashshared healthCarberry crashDauphin crash
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content