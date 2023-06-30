Menu

Pepsi unveils ‘Colachup’ — a cola-infused ketchup meant for hot dogs

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 4:04 pm
A Pepsi-infused ketchup is coming to select ballparks in the U.S. View image in full screen
A Pepsi-infused ketchup is coming to select ballparks in the U.S. Courtesy / PepsiCo
Nothing beats a ballpark hot dog washed down with an ice-cold cola.

But what if the hot dog itself contains the cola?

Ketchup purists, beware. Pepsi-infused ketchup is a real thing now, and it’s coming to select Major League Baseball stadiums in celebration of the 4th of July.

In keeping with the soda giant’s belief that hot dogs are best paired with a pop, they have launched their first-ever condiment and it goes by the name “Pepsi Colachup.”

Created with help from the Culinary Institute of America Consulting (CIA Consulting), the condiment features a Pepsi reduction, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, oregano, onions and ketchup.

“The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhance the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog,” David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting, said in a press release.

And while skeptics might not be convinced by the pairing, Colachup has garnered an enthusiastic endorsement from competitive hot dog-eating champ Joey Chestnut.

“You can taste the citrusy sweetness,” he told culinary website Mashed. “It’s mixed between barbecue sauce and ketchup, and it goes well on (hot dogs).”

Even with an endorsement from one of hot dogs’ biggest names, some people aren’t so sure Colachup should exist.

“Jesus. Y’all need Jesus,” one person joked on Twitter.

“One day you will have to answer for your sins,” replied another.

Trending Now

For now, it appears Colachup is just a marketing gimmick to boost the brand’s #BetterWithPepsi campaign, which is an attempt to take a sip bite out of Coca-Cola’s soft drink dominance.

The sauce will only be available for one day (July 4) at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in the Bronx in New York City, Target Field in Minneapolis and Comerica Park in Detroit.

