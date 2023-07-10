Oshawa’s Fenelon/Venus Park reopens with a focus on accessible features

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Oshawa announced Friday the official reopening of Fenelon-Venus Park with brand-new playground equipment and accessible features.

Brian Nicholson, chair of the safety and facilities services committee and Ward 5 regional and city councillor, expressed his delight at witnessing the park’s reopening.

“I am so happy to be finally able to open Fenelon/Venus Park and watch our neighbourhood residents, from young children to seniors, enjoy the park and green space. It will enhance the neighbourhood tremendously,” Nicholson said.

The park redevelopment project was made possible by $240,000 in funding from the government of Canada’s Canada Community-Building Fund.

“Through the Canada Community-Building Fund, the government of Canada is able to provide communities across the country with a permanent and flexible source of funding,” Ryan Turnbull, member of Parliament for Whitby, said.

Located between Fenelon Crescent and Venus Crescent, just east of Park Road and between Wentworth Street and Phillip Murray Avenue, the one-hectare park offers an array of amenities.

“Redevelopment of Fenelon/Venus Park is one of many projects helping to promote economic growth, strengthen communities, and improve the quality of life for all Canadians,” Turnbull said.

The city council, local residents and Turnbull gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of the Fenelon/Venus redevelopment project.

The park’s centrepiece is the newly installed junior and senior play equipment, catering to children of all ages. In addition, the park now features accessible swings, a basketball court, extra seating and an accessible pathway connecting the park to both crescents. The park’s edges are adorned with tree plantings and naturalized areas that provide shade and serve as habitats for wildlife.

The total cost of the Fenelon/Venus Park redevelopment project amounted to $335,000, with the government of Canada contributing $240,000. The project encompassed the replacement of existing play equipment and surfacing, the addition of enhanced seating facilities, improved accessibility, and increased planting and naturalization areas.

To ensure community involvement, a comprehensive engagement process was initiated early in 2021 to gather feedback on the proposed park concept. Following this, construction work commenced in June 2022 and was successfully completed in December 2022.