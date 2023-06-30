Tsuut’ina Nation issues warning for trespassers

Send this page to someone via email

The Tsuut’ina Nation is warning that people who trespass could be threatening their own safety and will face legal repercussions.

A statement from the executive director of the lands department said they’ve had many incidents of “disrespectful and irresponsible” people trespassing on Tsuut’ina lands to sunbathe in the nude along the Elbow River, divert water from riparian areas, squat and dump garbage, among other trespassing.

The First Nation warns that some of the land being crossed includes part of an old Canadian Forces base that may contain unexploded artillery or other explosives. Calgary’s western neighbour also said the trespassers disrupt “serious” riparian zones and put stress on already stretched resources.

“More importantly, our citizens are sometimes threatened by these trespassers who often create conflict,” a statement from Tanis Onespot reads.

“According to our Treaty, His Majesty’s subjects and successors are to respect our lands and to never encroach or molest us on our lands. Unfortunately, this is happening on a frequent basis and we have been more than patient and accommodating.”

Tsuut’ina Nation warns that people trespassing or involved in illegal activity will face the full extent of the First Nation’s laws and Canada’s laws.

“We respect our neighbours and their lands. We ask that our neighbours reciprocate that respect both by respecting our laws and the Treaties that built the foundation of Canada,” Onespot said.

“This is all the land we have left for ourselves and future generations.”