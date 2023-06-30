VIA Rail service set to return as GO Train exits London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One day after VIA Rail revealed that daily service between London and Toronto is set to return, it was announced GO Train service between the two cities will end later this year.

VIA Rail confirmed to Global News it is in the process with rail line partners to bring back two daily commuters – trains 82 and 83 – that will service London and Toronto.

“We are currently in discussions with our infrastructure partners to coordinate the resumption of this service and these discussions are going well,” a VIA Rail spokesperson said.

The cross-country train corporation added that more details would be shared once an agreement is finalized.

London Mayor Josh Morgan said while he is waiting for the deal to be finalized, he is happy VIA Rail is confident enough about the plan that it can comment publicly.

“The restoration of service that was taken away from our city is really important,” said Morgan.

Before it was cut during the COVID-19 pandemic, VIA Rail’s daily commuter train gave Londoners the ability to arrive in Toronto by 9:30 a.m. and return in the early evening.

VIA Rail says it currently operates the Quebec to Windsor, Ont., corridor with a daily average of 50 frequencies, compared with the 62 daily frequencies pre-COVID-19. While service levels were significantly affected by the pandemic, the Crown corporation cites a “lack of available rolling stock” as the core reason why a full schedule has yet to resume.

After the VIA Rail daily service was cut, the GO Train service served as a replacement in October 2021. The Metrolinx-operated train has provided weekday trips with one early morning trip to Toronto’s Union Station and one return trip in the late evening since Oct. 18, 2021.

The trip typically takes four hours between the major two cities and half the time between London and Kitchener, Ont. But those trips are about to end.

In a statement to Global News, Metrolinx confirmed the London GO pilot project would end on Oct. 13.

“Metrolinx’s arrangement to operate service between London and Toronto was established with CN and VIA Rail Canada to operate with the existing infrastructure, including tracks and stations. The arrangement with CN and VIA ends this fall and Metrolinx will no longer have access to the infrastructure,” read the statement.

“We remain committed to serving commuters and will look to redeploy those assets where appropriate to meet demand.”

Morgan says while the news may not be ideal for people who have regularly used the GO Train, what is most important to him is improved service for Londoners.

“The reliability and the frequency along these rail lines are very important to us,” Morgan said.

“I don’t care what the name of the train is, frankly. Whether it’s VIA or GO or whatever, it is the rail service that is important.”