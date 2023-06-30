Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police seek woman wanted in Henry Street homicide investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 2:28 pm
Rebecca Marina Flett is wanted by Winnipeg police in connection with a homicide.
Rebecca Marina Flett is wanted by Winnipeg police in connection with a homicide. Winnipeg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are trying to track down a suspect in connection with a homicide Monday on Henry Avenue.

Police said Rebecca Marina Flett, 40, has been evading officers.

She’s wanted in connection with the death of 28-year-old Falin Johnston, whose body was found Monday morning at a multi-room residence. Police confirmed Johnston’s death to be a homicide after an autopsy was completed.

Flett is described as five-foot-four, 160 pounds with a medium build and long brown hair — although she may have altered the length and colour.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops seek homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous'
Winnipeg cops seek homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous
HomicideWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg homicideWantedhomicide suspect
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content