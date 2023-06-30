Winnipeg police seek woman wanted in Henry Street homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are trying to track down a suspect in connection with a homicide Monday on Henry Avenue.

Police said Rebecca Marina Flett, 40, has been evading officers.

She’s wanted in connection with the death of 28-year-old Falin Johnston, whose body was found Monday morning at a multi-room residence. Police confirmed Johnston’s death to be a homicide after an autopsy was completed.

Flett is described as five-foot-four, 160 pounds with a medium build and long brown hair — although she may have altered the length and colour.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).