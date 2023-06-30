Canada Day events taking place in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

It is time to celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday, and events across the Queen City will be taking place Saturday for Canada Day.

Here are some of the celebrations taking place.

Wascana Park

From 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., a free pancake breakfast will be held at Wascana Place on the main stage.

Starting at 1:20 p.m., the stage will host performances from D’arcy Playground, The People, Big Bad Storm, Epic, Grimstone and Cory Marks.

Local entertainment can be enjoyed on the Family Fun Stage throughout the day, including:

12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.: RCCA Red Leaves Performing Arts Group

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Métis Stars

1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Storytelling Tuo Duo Rhonda Donais and Matt Totten

2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Afro Dance Team

3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Mr. Mark

4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Tavria Ukrainian Folk Dance Ensemble

4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.: Magician Sitruc James

The Classic Strongman Championship is returning for its 10th anniversary, with 14 athletes from across Canada competing in events such as the arm-over-arm coach bus pull, overhead press medley, atlas stones, car deadlift for reps, keg toss and super medley.

The events at Wascana conclude with a fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Canada Day Celebration

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Government House, the main stage will include performances from a variety of dancers and musicians throughout the afternoon. Some seating will be provided, but guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Outdoor entertainment will feature dog sports, storybook princesses and superheroes and Saskatchewan Science Centre shows. There will also be Métis finger weaving, the HMCS Queen bouncy castle, Girl Guides bubble blowing, and face painting all day.

Food and drinks will include complimentary popcorn, barley sugar pops, lemonade and water for visitors. Burgers, hot dogs, chips, snow cones and soft drinks will be available for purchase.