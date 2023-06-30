Menu

Canada

Universities must safeguard spaces for free discussion, expert says after stabbing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2023 12:58 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen at the scene of a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Canadian universities and colleges should be reassessing their security measures after a professor and two students were stabbed in a classroom west of Toronto in an attack police say was motivated by hate, a free speech expert says. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen at the scene of a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Canadian universities and colleges should be reassessing their security measures after a professor and two students were stabbed in a classroom west of Toronto in an attack police say was motivated by hate, a free speech expert says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
A free speech expert says post-secondary institutions should be reassessing security measures in the aftermath of a triple stabbing at an Ontario university to ensure they remain safe spaces to foster debate and challenge conventional thinking.

A professor and two students were injured this week after a stabfbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo — police have called it a hate-motivated attack.

James Turk, the director of the Centre of Free Expression at Toronto Metropolitan University, says the attack should be an urgent reminder for universities and colleges to ensure their campuses remain places where discussions on controversial topics can be had safely and freely.

Turk says universities have a long history of trying to overcome polarization by addressing difficult topics head-on and violence like what was seen at the University of Waterloo on Wednesday is rare.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 24-year-old recently graduated student in the stabbing, alleging it was a planned and targeted attack motivated by hate related to gender expression and gender identity.

Universities Canada says post-secondary institutions are places for learning, respect and understanding, and it is critical to stand up against all forms of hatred and intolerance.

