Wildfires lead to smog warnings, poor air quality in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says forest fires are causing poor air quality Friday across much of Quebec and Ontario.

The federal agency has issued smog warnings for the regions around the cities of Montreal and Gatineau and for western Quebec.

It says poor air quality can also be expected in northern Quebec, including parts of the far north, as well as in eastern and southern Ontario.

The agency says vulnerable people should reduce or reschedule outdoor strenuous activities.

The air quality-monitoring website IQAir says that as of 11 a.m. Toronto and Montreal ranked second and third for the worst air quality among major world cities, with New York City coming in first.

Real time data from the United Nations Environment Programme shows that the level of pollutants in the air in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto is at least 10 times higher than recommended.