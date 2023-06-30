Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Off-leash dog park opens at Ferris Provincial Park near Campbellford, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 12:36 pm
A new off-leash dog park opened at Ferris Provincial Park on June 30, 2023. View image in full screen
A new off-leash dog park opened at Ferris Provincial Park on June 30, 2023. Office of MPP David Piccini
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ontario government is opening a new large off-leash dog park at Ferris Provincial Park near Campbellford.

On Friday morning, David Piccini, minister of the environment, conservation and parks (and Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP), says the 11,250-square-foot fenced park will help address the “growing need” for more pet-friendly areas in the provincial park system.

“Ontario Parks-goers have told us they want to see more pet-friendly areas within provincial parks,” he said. “That’s why we’re excited to expand offerings at Ferris Provincial Park with a new off-leash dog park where families can enjoy nature with their furriest family member.”

Ferris Provincial Park is a 198-hectare (nearly 490 acres) recreational class park near Campbellford — the equivalent size of 370 football fields. It features the Ranney Gorge suspension bridge, part of the longest recreational trail in the world, the Trans Canada Trail.

Story continues below advertisement

To celebrate the announcement, a special limited-edition doggy bandana can be purchased onsite on June 30 and at the Ontario Parks Store while supplies last. Proceeds will be reinvested back into the new off-leash dog park.

“The opening of the off-leash dog park at Ferris Provincial Park is a testament to our commitment to creating inclusive spaces for all members of our community, including our four-legged friends,” said Daniel Giddings, Ward 3 councillor for the Municipality of Trent Hills.

Piccini brought his dog Max to join in the announcement, along with canines from Golden Rescue, one of Canada’s largest single-breed rescue groups.

Trending Now

In the 2021 operating season, Ferris Provincial Park received more than 14,000 day-use visitors and saw close to 38,000 camper nights, according to the province.

Ontario Parks’ webpage outlines guidelines on bringing your dog to a park.

Click to play video: 'Camping tips ahead of the summer season'
Camping tips ahead of the summer season
DogsPetsCampbellfordProvincial ParksDavid PicciniOntario ParksOff-Leash Dog ParkOntario provincial parksFerris Provincial Park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content