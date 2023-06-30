Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Southern Ontario wakes up to poor air quality on Friday with more wildfire smoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 7:51 am
Click to play video: '‘Unsafe to be outdoors’: Wildfire smoke sparks air quality alerts for millions in Canada, U.S.'
‘Unsafe to be outdoors’: Wildfire smoke sparks air quality alerts for millions in Canada, U.S.
WATCH: 'Unsafe to be outdoors': Wildfire smoke sparks air quality alerts for millions in Canada, U.S.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Southern Ontario is once again under a special air quality statement from Environment Canada on Friday morning due to smoke from wildfires.

For the third straight day, the weather agency said the smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

The warning was anticipated. On Thursday, the agency had said: “High levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires is expected tonight into Friday and possibly into Saturday.”

The alert stretches from Windsor and London across the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, Niagara, towards Ottawa and north to Barrie and cottage country. Sault Ste. Marie and Manitoulin Island are also under the special air quality statement.

Environment Canada said smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will return to southern Ontario Friday night “resulting in deteriorated air quality once again.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” the weather agency noted.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, Toronto was in the top spot for the worst air quality in the world among major cities.

Here is a list of areas in Ontario under the special air quality statement on Friday:

Trending Now
  • City of Toronto, Ont.
  • Vaughan – Richmond Hill – Markham, Ont.
  • City of Hamilton, Ont.
  • Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus, Ont.
  • Caledon, Ont.
  • Mississauga – Brampton, Ont.
  • Halton Hills – Milton, Ont.
  • Burlington – Oakville, Ont.
  • St. Catharines – Grimsby – Northern Niagara Region, Ont.
  • Niagara Falls – Welland – Southern Niagara Region, Ont.
  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay, Ont.
  • Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island, Ont.
  • Blind River – Thessalon, Ont.
  • Manitoulin Island, Ont.

 

Advertisement
More on Toronto
Environment CanadaAir QualityWildfire SmokeQuebec wildfiresOntario WildfiresAir Quality Indextoronto air quality indexwhat is the air quality today
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content