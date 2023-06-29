SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Guerrero will take another swing at Home Run Derby

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2023 4:48 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will compete in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during the All-Star festivities in Seattle on July 10.

It will be Guerrero’s second time competing in the event after he set a record with 91 home runs as a rookie in 2019.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post'
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post

Guerrero ultimately lost 23-22 to New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in the derby final, however.

Story continues below advertisement

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez is the only other confirmed participant in the event so far.

The 24-year-old Guerrero is off to a slow start this season with 11 home runs in 78 games.

Trending Now

In 2021, he tied for the league lead with 48 home runs, following that up with 32 last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content