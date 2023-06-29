Guerrero will take another swing at Home Run Derby

See more sharing options

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will compete in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during the All-Star festivities in Seattle on July 10.

It will be Guerrero’s second time competing in the event after he set a record with 91 home runs as a rookie in 2019.

Guerrero ultimately lost 23-22 to New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in the derby final, however.

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez is the only other confirmed participant in the event so far.

The 24-year-old Guerrero is off to a slow start this season with 11 home runs in 78 games.

In 2021, he tied for the league lead with 48 home runs, following that up with 32 last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023.