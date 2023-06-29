Road restrictions planned for Saskatoon’s Canada Day weekend

Downtown Saskatoon streets are going to be full of detours, lane and parking restrictions beginning Friday as the city prepares for a weekend full of Canada Day celebrations.
The City of Saskatoon said drivers can expect restrictions beginning Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. including:
- Spadina Crescent closed between 2nd and 3rd avenues
- Spadina Crescent closed between 3rd Avenue and the Broadway Bridge, access to the Saskatoon Boat Launch will remain open until July 1 at 7 p.m.
These restrictions are expected to be in place until Sunday at 6:00 a.m.
Saturday restrictions will be put in place at 9:00 a.m. and restrict access until Sunday at 1:00 a.m. These restrictions will include:
- Broadway Bridge closed between 12th and 19th streets
- 19th Street closed between 3rd and 4th avenues
- 4th Avenue closed between 19th and 20th streets
- Saskatchewan Crescent closed between 13th Street and Broadway Avenue
- Spadina Crescent closed between 3rd Avenue and the 20th Street, access to the Saskatoon Boat Launch will be closed
Additional evening restrictions on Saturday will begin at 7:00 p.m. including:
- Broadway Bridge closed between 12th and 19th streets
- 19th Street closed between 3rd and 4th avenues
- 4th Avenue closed between 19th and 20th streets
- Saskatchewan Crescent closed between 13th Street and Broadway Avenue
- Spadina Crescent closed between 3rd Avenue and the 20th Street, access to the Saskatoon Boat Launch will be closed
Trending Now
These restrictions will lift at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.
The city reminded drivers to watch for pedestrians during the celebrations and drive safely.
Comments