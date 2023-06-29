Road restrictions planned for Saskatoon’s Canada Day weekend

See more sharing options

Downtown Saskatoon streets are going to be full of detours, lane and parking restrictions beginning Friday as the city prepares for a weekend full of Canada Day celebrations.

The City of Saskatoon said drivers can expect restrictions beginning Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. including:

Spadina Crescent closed between 2nd and 3rd avenues

Spadina Crescent closed between 3rd Avenue and the Broadway Bridge, access to the Saskatoon Boat Launch will remain open until July 1 at 7 p.m.

These restrictions are expected to be in place until Sunday at 6:00 a.m.

Saturday restrictions will be put in place at 9:00 a.m. and restrict access until Sunday at 1:00 a.m. These restrictions will include:

Broadway Bridge closed between 12th and 19th streets

19th Street closed between 3rd and 4th avenues

4th Avenue closed between 19th and 20th streets

Saskatchewan Crescent closed between 13th Street and Broadway Avenue

Spadina Crescent closed between 3rd Avenue and the 20th Street, access to the Saskatoon Boat Launch will be closed

Additional evening restrictions on Saturday will begin at 7:00 p.m. including:

These restrictions will lift at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The city reminded drivers to watch for pedestrians during the celebrations and drive safely.