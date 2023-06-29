Menu

Canada

What’s open and what’s closed in Montreal during the Canada Day long weekend

By Staff Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 7:57 pm
Montreal public health concerns put stop to fireworks celebration
WATCH: Montreal public health concerns put stop to Canada Day fireworks celebration
July 1st falls on a Saturday this year, so many people have both Friday and Monday off, or both.

Most Quebec stores and services will be business as usual on Friday, but on Saturday (Canada Day) and Monday many will be closed or running according to their holiday hours.

Before we get to our list, it’s also worth reminding that organizers say Canada Day fireworks planned for Saturday night in Montreal have been cancelled as air-quality concerns persist because of wildfires burning in northern Quebec.

Click to play video: 'Justin Trudeau celebrates Quebec’s Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day alongside Montrealers'
Justin Trudeau celebrates Quebec’s Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day alongside Montrealers

Here is a partial list of what should be open and closed during the Canada Day long weekend in and around Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Banks: Most banks will be closed on Saturday and Monday.

Shopping malls: Closed Saturday and open on Monday.

Canada Post: A messy mix. Some Canada Post offices will operate on holiday hours on Saturday, some will be closed. The same goes for Sunday and Monday.

The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC): Holiday hours on Saturday. Check online for your local store.

The Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ): Holiday hours on Saturday. Check online for your local store.

Trending Now

All municipal offices and permit counters: Closed Saturday through Monday.

Garbage and recycling: Collection services will maintain their usual schedule in most Montreal boroughs.

Public markets (Jean-Talon market, Atwater market): Open all weekend long on regular hours.

Public pools, arenas, sports centres, gyms and cultural venues: All their schedules vary. Check online or consult your local borough website.

The Botanical Garden, Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium and Planetarium: Open all weekend long.

Click to play video: 'Celebrations held across Montreal to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day'
Celebrations held across Montreal to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day
