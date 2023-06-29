Menu

Health

Star blanket hung at Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 3:37 pm
Star blanket hung at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Star blanket hung at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon. Global News/ Ethan Butterfield
A star blanket was hung at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon Thursday to signify a partnership between Indigenous communities and the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“I can’t imagine the amount of hours that went into this very beautiful star blanket,” Saskatoon Westview MLA David Buckingham said.

President of the Jim Pattison Children’s Foundation Brynn Boback-Lane said it was a momentous occasion, adding the blanket was a symbol of unity and collaboration.

“Our foundation is very proud to provide significant support for the mobile mental health and dental bus and the transport health vans that travel to seven communities throughout Saskatoon Tribal communities and lands,” Boback-Lane said.

She said there are more than 66,000 babies and children visiting the hospital each year, but said they recognize there’s a need for accessible health care outside the hospital walls.

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand gave credit to the other chiefs in the room, noting they endorsed the partnership and believe in treaty.

“If you notice (the blanket) is in the colours of  Jim Pattison and the hospital. It’s to really mirror the actual importance of the relationship,” Arcand said.

He added the blanket isn’t just a token – it helps open the door to other partnerships with First Nations.

“When we talk about inclusiveness, the more work we can do together, it’s less on everybody else. It’s not about divide and conquer, it’s about working together.”

