Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario adds 300 new spaces in paramedic college programs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2023 12:35 pm
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones makes an announcement on healthcare with Premier Doug Ford in the province in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Jones says there will be more than 300 new spaces in paramedic programs at provincial colleges this year. View image in full screen
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones makes an announcement on healthcare with Premier Doug Ford in the province in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Jones says there will be more than 300 new spaces in paramedic programs at provincial colleges this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says there will be more than 300 new spaces in paramedic programs at provincial colleges this year.

She says the move will bolster the paramedic workforce and make sure emergency services are available when Ontarians need them.

Several paramedic services across Ontario report that offload delays – when ambulance crews are waiting in an emergency room to transfer patient care over to the hospital – worsened from 2021 to 2022, as did the number of times when no ambulance is available within a region.

Colleges offering expanded enrolment for 2023-24 are Algonquin College, Cambrian College, Centennial College, Collège Boréal, Collège La Cité, Conestoga College, Confederation College, Durham College, Fanshawe College, Georgian College, Lambton College, Northern College, St. Clair College and St. Lawrence College.

Trending Now

Jones says this is in addition to expanding a Learn and Stay Grant, which funds free tuition, books and fees, to students in paramedic programs in northern Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Students need to work in the same region in which they studied for at least six months for each year of the grant.

More on Health
OntarioDoug FordHealthFord governmentOntario healthSylvia JonesOntario CollegesOntario paramedicsOntario Health Minister Sylvia JonesOntario paramedic programs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content